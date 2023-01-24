Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for increasing clouds overnight with a slight chance of showers after midnight. The low will be 34. The rain chance is 60 percent.

Wednesday we will see an 80 percent chance of scattered showers through the morning into the early afternoon. We will see partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day with a high of 62. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect through Wednesday evening. The Tri-Cities could see wind gusts up to 50 mph. The mountains could see wind gusts up to 80 mph.

Wednesday evening the skies will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. The low will be 34.

Thursday we will see scattered rain and snow showers. The high will be 39. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Thursday evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers. The low will be 24.

Friday will start cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Gradual clearing is expected through the afternoon. The high will be 39.

Friday night we will hold to partly cloudy skies with a low of 25.

Saturday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 48.

Saturday night the clouds will be increasing with a low of 30.

Sunday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of scattered showers. The high will be 50.

Sunday night we will see a few scattered showers with a low of 34.

Monday we may see a stray shower otherwise the skies will be partly cloudy with a high of 52.

Monday night the skies will be mostly cloudy with a low of 35.

Tuesday scattered showers will return with a high of 52. The chance of rain will be 40 percent.

Have a great night.