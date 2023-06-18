The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clouds starting to push back into the region tonight ahead of the rain tomorrow. The low will be 60 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies on tap for Monday with rain with a few strong to severe thunderstorms possible. Northeast Tennessee and the North Carolina Mountains are in a level 1 out of 5 of seeing severe weather. There will be a 60% chance of rain and a high of 83 degrees.

Showers continue through Monday night with a low of 63 degrees.

On Tuesday, the rain continues with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 79 degrees.

The summer solstice happens at 10:57 a.m. on Wednesday and officially kicks off the summer season! Unfortunately, we will be looking at a 40% chance of rain with a high of 76 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 82 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 82 degrees.

And for next Sunday, partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 84 degrees.

Have a wonderful rest of the weekend and have a happy Father’s Day!