Good Thursday morning. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11 pm and 2 am, then a slight chance of rain after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A chance of rain before 11 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 am and 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8 pm and 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers between 8 am and 2 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 54. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thanks and enjoy the rest of your morning.