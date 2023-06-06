The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with haze and smoke overnight with a 20% chance of scattered showers or a thunderstorm well after midnight. The low tonight will be near 56 degrees.
Look for an increase in clouds Wednesday morning with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon into the evening. The high Wednesday will be cooler at 72 degrees.
Skies will clear late Wednesday night with a low near 48 degrees.
Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 74 degrees.
Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 47 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast Friday with a high near 76 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 50 degrees.
Saturday looks nice right now with partly cloudy skies and a high near 83 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 56 degrees.
Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 82 degrees.
Showers are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 60 degrees.
Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 50% chance of showers. The high on Monday will be mild at 76 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 62 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 78 degrees.
Have a great night!