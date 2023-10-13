The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds Friday night with a 50% chance of rain.  The low will be 56 degrees. 

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 40% chance of rain.  The high will be 72 degrees. 

We will keep showers in the forecast Saturday night.  The chance of rain will be 60%.  The low Saturday night will be 50 degrees.   

Showers are forecast for Sunday with a cool high of 54 degrees.  The chance of rain on Sunday is 40%. 

Scattered showers are forecast for Sunday night and Monday.  The chance of rain on Sunday night is 50% with a 40% chance of rain on Monday.  The low Sunday night will be 43 with a high on Monday near 50 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a 30% chance of rain.  The low will be 42 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain early.  The high will be 55 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 38 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 62 degrees. 

Fair skies and chilly temperatures are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 40 degrees. 

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 68 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 45 degrees. 

Scattered showers are back in the forecast for next Friday with a mild high of 69 degrees.

Have a great weekend!