Storm Team 11: Clouds increase tonight with a chance of rain and mountain snow Tuesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a 20% chance of rain and snow showers. Low 34.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 40% chance of rain with snow mixed in at times. The higher elevations above 4,000 feet will have the best chance of seeing an accumulation of maybe 2 to 6 inches of snow from tomorrow morning through early Wednesday morning. The higher totals will be at the highest elevations. The high in the Tri-Cities will be 44 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a chance of light snow in the highest elevations and snow flurries in the lower elevations. Low 29.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a few morning snow flurries. High 42.

Have a great night!