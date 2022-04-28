Happy Thursday. Here is your storm team 11 forecast.

Tonight: increasing clouds, with a low around 47. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday night: a 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Southwest wind around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday night: a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday night: a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11 pm and 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: a 20 percent chance of showers after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday night: a 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday night: showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: a 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Enjoy the rest of your Thursday.