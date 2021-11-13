Clouds continue to clear out – Freezing temps expected overnight – 60s return mid-week

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good afternoon and happy Saturday! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Saturday: Some light rain showers for the Tri-Cites early with a mix possible in the mountains. Otherwise, mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 48. West wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with showers moving in through the afternoon, a high near 58. Rain chance 40%.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Enjoy the rest of your day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss