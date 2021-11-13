Clouds continue to clear out – Freezing temps expected overnight – 60s return mid-week

Good afternoon and happy Saturday! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Saturday: Some light rain showers for the Tri-Cites early with a mix possible in the mountains. Otherwise, mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 48. West wind around 10 mph.



Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.



Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.



Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind around 10 mph.



Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.



Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.



Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.



Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.



Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with showers moving in through the afternoon, a high near 58. Rain chance 40%.



Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.



Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Enjoy the rest of your day.