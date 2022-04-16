Good Saturday evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 update.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Easter Sunday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: Showers, mainly before 2 pm. High near 57. East wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy frost after 4 am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday: Patchy frost before 9 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.