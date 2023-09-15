The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clouds and sun for the rest of the afternoon and evening. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Friday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures are forecast for Saturday with an afternoon high of 78 degrees. There is a 30% rain chance of rain late.

Mostly cloudy skies through Saturday night with scattered showers. The low will be 59 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 74 degrees.

Clouds start to taper off Sunday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with an afternoon high of 78 degrees.

Tuesday with be very pleasant with a high of 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Wednesday with a high of 82 degrees.

And for next Thursday, partly cloudy skies with a high of 82 degrees.

Have a great weekend!