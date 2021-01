The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with fog, drizzle and light snow showers across the region with a low near 33 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday morning with areas of fog and even some snow flurries. Skies will clear during the late morning into the afternoon. The high will be 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 25 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high near 48 to 50 degrees.

Have a great night!