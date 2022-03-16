Happy Wednesday! Here is your late evening Storm Team 11 forecast update.
Tonight: A chance of rain before 10 pm, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southeast wind around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. West wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Breezy.
