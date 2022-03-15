Happy Tuesday. Here is your Storm Team 11 evening update.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly between 8 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 35.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.