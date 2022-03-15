Happy Tuesday. Here is your Storm Team 11 evening update.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly between 8 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 35.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Enjoy the rest of your evening.