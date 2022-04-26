The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for gradual clearing skies tonight with areas of patchy frost. A Frost Advisory is in effect. The low will be near 38 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 64 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the middle and upper 50s.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with areas of patchy frost. The low will be 37 degrees.

Thursday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with an afternoon high near 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 44 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 68 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Friday night and Saturday with a low near 49 and a high on Saturday near 72 degrees.

We keep the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night with a low near 53 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance of showers ad thunderstorms. The high will be 76 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday night and Monday with a low of 55 degrees and a high on Monday near 78 degrees. The chance of rain is 50% Monday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday. The low will be near 57 with a high on Tuesday near 79 degrees. The chance of rain is 50% on Tuesday.

