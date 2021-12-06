Clearing skies overnight – Frigid start to our Tuesday – Rain/snow mix possible Wednesday

Happy Monday. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain and snow late. Increasing clouds, with a low around 32. Calm wind. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Scattered rain and snow showers early. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Calm wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Rain chance 40%.

Friday Night: A few showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation 40%.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 28. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.

