The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies for the rest of your Sunday evening. Skies will clear through the overnight with a low of 52 degrees. There will be patchy fog late especially in the higher elevations into tomorrow morning.

We will start off the next work week with warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies. The high will be 82 degrees.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 51 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies with warm temperatures on tap for Tuesday. The high will be 83 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with a warm high of 83 degrees.

Mainly clear skies on tap for Wednesday night with a low of 51 degrees.

We will keep the mostly sunny skies through Thursday with a mild high of 82 degrees.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 52 degrees.

Friday will start off with partly cloudy skies through the morning. Clouds will increase and rain is expected through Friday afternoon and into the evening. The high will be 74 degrees with a 60% chance of rain.

Rain will start to taper off late Friday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are back on Saturday but temperatures will be much cooler. The high will be 68 degrees.

And for next Sunday, we will continue to see both the partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures with a high of 64 degrees.

Have a great work and school week.