The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for fair skies tonight with a low of 46 degrees.

The Fall season officially starts tonight at 9:04 PM and it will surely start to feel like it for the first full day.

Tomorrow will have clouds and sun with a high of 72 degrees for a cool first day of the fall season. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Friday night and Saturday. The low Friday night will be cool at 44 degrees with a high on Saturday of 76 degrees.



Clouds increase across the area late Saturday night with a low of 55 degrees and a 20% chance of rain.



Cloudy skies are in the forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance of rain through Sunday night. The high temperature will be near 74 degrees with the low near 53 on Sunday night.



Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Monday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 73 degrees on Monday with a low of 45 degrees Monday night.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday. The high will be cooler at 72 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are also in the forecast on Wednesday with a high of 73 degrees.



Partly sunny skies are in the forecast next Thursday with a high of 70 degrees.



Have a great night!