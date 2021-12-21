Clearing skies and cold tonight – Sunny, breezy and cool Wednesday – A warming trend for Christmas

Forecast

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clearing skies with a low of 28 degrees. 

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, breezy and cool with a high near 45 degrees. 

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 23 degrees. 

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 53 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 32 degrees. 

Look for partly cloudy skies Christmas Eve Friday with a high of 58 degrees. 

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Christmas Eve night with a 20% chance of rain.  Low of 42 degrees. 

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Christmas Day with a 30% chance of rain.  The high will be 58 degrees. 

Scattered showers are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday with a 20% chance of rain on Sunday.  The low will be near 342 with a high on Sunday near 55 degrees. 

Scattered showers will be possible on Monday with a high near 56 degrees. 

We will keep scattered showers in the forecast for Monday night and Tuesday with a low of 40 and a high on Tuesday near 68 degrees.

