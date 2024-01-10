The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for skies to clear this evening with cold temperatures overnight. The low will be 26 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a mild high of around 50 degrees. Thursday night will be clear and cold with a low near 30 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy and mild with an 80% chance of rain later in the day. The high will be 57 degrees. Friday night we will see a mix of rain and snow showers. The low will be 29 degrees.

Saturday will feature a 30% chance of morning snow showers. Accumulations will be confined to the higher elevations with maybe a dusting at most. The high will be 35 degrees. Cold air moves in with clear skies Saturday night with a low of 23 degrees.

Sunday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 38 degrees. Sunday night we will see a few passing clouds with a low of 26 degrees.

Monday, yet another storm system moves in with a 60% chance of snow and a high of 37 degrees. Monday night we will hold onto clouds with a few snow showers. The low will be 15 degrees.

On Tuesday morning, we will see a 20% chance of lingering snow showers and flurries. The high will be 27 degrees. Temperatures will be bitterly cold once again Tuesday night with clouds. The low will be 14 degrees.

Next Wednesday will be cloudy with a high of around 34 degrees.