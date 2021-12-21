Clearing skies and cold overnight – Sunny, windy and cold Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clearing skies overnight with a low of 28 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, breezy and cool with a high near 45 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 23 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies Christmas Eve Friday with a high of 58 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Christmas Eve night with a 20% chance of rain. Low of 42 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Christmas Day with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 58 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday with a 20% chance of rain on Sunday. The low will be near 42 with a high on Sunday near 55 degrees.

Scattered showers will be possible on Monday with a high near 56 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers in the forecast for Monday night and Tuesday with a low of 40 and a high on Tuesday near 68 degrees.

Have a great night!