Clearing out and cooling off overnight – cooler Sunday – Dry and sunny to start the workweek

Happy Saturday. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Tonight: A few showers over the next couple of hours. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind.



Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Calm wind.



Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind.



Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 31. Calm wind.



Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 62.



Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.



Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.



Thursday Night: A few showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Rain chance 30%.



Friday: A few showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Rain chance 30%.



Friday Night: A few showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Rain chance 30%.



Saturday: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Rain chance 40%.

Bundle up and enjoy the rest of your evening.