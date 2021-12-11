Clearing out and cooling off overnight – cooler Sunday – Dry and sunny to start the workweek

Happy Saturday. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Tonight: A few showers over the next couple of hours. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 31. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night: A few showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Rain chance 30%.

Friday: A few showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Rain chance 30%.

Friday Night: A few showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Rain chance 30%.

Saturday: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Rain chance 40%.

Bundle up and enjoy the rest of your evening.

