Good evening Tri-Cities. A Frost Advisory will go into effect on Monday from 2a to 9a. Cover any sensitive vegetation and bring potted plants indoors.

Today: Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower to mid-60s. East winds 10 mph or less.

Tonight: Clear. Areas of frost late. Lows in the mid-30s. East winds 10 mph or less.

Monday: Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. Light winds.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light winds.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows in the mid-40s.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid-70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid-50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.