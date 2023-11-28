The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies tonight with a low of 17 degrees. Sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 46 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 55 degrees. Clouds increase across the area Thursday night with a low of 37 degrees.

Cloudy skies are back in the forecast for Friday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 55 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with scattered showers. The low will be 46 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers early Saturday morning and again late Saturday.

We will keep cloudy skies much of Saturday with a high of 60 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 46 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 65 degrees.

We keep showers in the forecast Sunday night into Monday. The chance of rain on Monday is 30%. The low Sunday night will be 47 with a high on Monday near 59 degrees.

We keep a mix of sun and clouds Monday night with a low of 33 degrees.

Tuesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 49 degrees.

Have a great night!