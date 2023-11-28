The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies tonight with a low of 17 degrees. Sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 46 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 26 degrees.
Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 55 degrees. Clouds increase across the area Thursday night with a low of 37 degrees.
Cloudy skies are back in the forecast for Friday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 55 degrees.
Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with scattered showers. The low will be 46 degrees.
We could see a few scattered showers early Saturday morning and again late Saturday.
We will keep cloudy skies much of Saturday with a high of 60 degrees.
Scattered showers are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 46 degrees.
Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 65 degrees.
We keep showers in the forecast Sunday night into Monday. The chance of rain on Monday is 30%. The low Sunday night will be 47 with a high on Monday near 59 degrees.
We keep a mix of sun and clouds Monday night with a low of 33 degrees.
Tuesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 49 degrees.
Have a great night!