The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies tonight with a low of 17 degrees. Sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 46 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 26 degrees. 

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 55 degrees. Clouds increase across the area Thursday night with a low of 37 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are back in the forecast for Friday with a 70% chance of rain.  The high will be 55 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with scattered showers.  The low will be 46 degrees. 

We could see a few scattered showers early Saturday morning and again late Saturday. 

We will keep cloudy skies much of Saturday with a high of 60 degrees. 

Scattered showers are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 46 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of rain.  The high will be 65 degrees. 

We keep showers in the forecast Sunday night into Monday.  The chance of rain on Monday is 30%.  The low Sunday night will be 47 with a high on Monday near 59 degrees.

We keep a mix of sun and clouds Monday night with a low of 33 degrees. 

Tuesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of rain.  The high will be 49 degrees.

Have a great night!