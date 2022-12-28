Good evening Tr-Cities. Here is a look at your forecast for the new year.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Calm wind.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Calm wind.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precpitation is 60%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high of 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%
Have a great night.