The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies and cold temperatures on tap for the overnight with a low of 30 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and warm with a high of 59 degrees.

Clouds will start to move back into the region Friday night. The low will be 35 degrees.

Rain will push back into the region ahead of a line of storms that could be strong.

Scattered showers are forecast for Saturday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 62 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

More widespread rain moves in Saturday night ahead of a line of storms set to roll through Sunday late morning through Sunday afternoon. The low will be 50 degrees.

A line of storms will roll through late Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon. These storms have the potential to be strong, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. Showers linger through Sunday night as the line of storms moves out. The high on Sunday will be 58 degrees.

Cold air pushes back into the region Sunday night with a low of 32 degrees. Any lingering showers could change to snow especially in the higher elevations late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

On Monday, a few lingering snow showers are forecast for the higher elevations through Monday morning. Passing clouds are forecast for the rest of the region with a chilly high of 44 degrees.

Monday night will be clear and cold with a low of 24 degrees.

Sunny skies and cold temperatures are on tap for Tuesday with a high of 46 degrees.

Tuesday night will be clear and cold with a low of 26 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool with a high of 50 degrees.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and chilly with a low of 29 degrees.

And for next Thursday, partly cloudy skies are on tap with a high of 53 degrees.

Have a great night!