The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies overnight with some patchy frost. The low will be 38 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 74 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 39 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 76 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 43 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 75 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy, breezy and mild with a high of 75 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday. The high will be 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies on Sunday with a high of 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 76 degrees.

