The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies overnight with some patchy frost.  The low will be 38 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 74 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 39 degrees. 

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 76 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 43 degrees. 

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 75 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 50 degrees. 

Friday will be partly cloudy, breezy and mild with a high of 75 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 52 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday.  The high will be 78 degrees. 

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 57 degrees. 

Look for partly cloudy skies on Sunday with a high of 78 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 55 degrees. 

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 76 degrees.

Have a great night!