Clear & cold Sunday evening – Sunny & mild Monday – Rain returns late next week

Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 26. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 30. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind.
Thursday: Increasing clouds through the day, with a high near 66.
Thursday Night: A few showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Rain chance 30%.
Friday: A few showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Rain chance 30%.
Friday Night: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Rain chance 40%.
Saturday: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Rain chance 40%.
Saturday Night: A few showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Rain chance 30%.
Sunday: A few showers otherwise, mostly cloudy with a high near 50. Rain chance 30%.
Have a great rest of your Sunday.