Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

