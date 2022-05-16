The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clearing skies tonight with a low near 50 degrees.



Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with an afternoon high near 80 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 52 degrees.



Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon. The high will be 83 degrees.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 60 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 20% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 62 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies and hot temperatures are forecast for Friday with a high of 92 degrees. We do have a 20% chance of a late day thunderstorm.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.



Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across the area Saturday night into Sunday. The chance of rain through the period will be 50%. The low Saturday night will be near 60 with a high on Sunday near 77 degrees.



Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 50 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 76 degrees.

Have a great night!