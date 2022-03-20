Happy first day of Spring! Here is your evening update.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers, mainly before 2 pm. High near 76. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 8 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.