Clear and cold tonight – Clouds Wednesday with a chance of accumulating snow Thursday evening into early Friday morning

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies tonight with a low near 26 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a high near 48 to 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Our next weather maker will move into the area on Thursday. This system will bring a slight chance of a little rain or a wintry mix as it begins, but will then change to all snow Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. Snowfall totals will range from one to up to three inches across the area. The highest elevations could see two to four inches of snow as it looks like now. The high on Thursday will be 43 degrees.

Snow showers will be possible Thursday night with a low of 17 degrees.

Look for a few snow showers early Friday with clearing skies. It will be cold Friday with a high near 30 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the middle and upper 20’s with breezy conditions.

Clear skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 13 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 43 degrees.

Clouds increase Saturday night with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. The low will be 28 degrees.

Rain is forecast for Sunday with a high near 50 degrees. The chance of rain is 70%.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high near 40 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 17 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday with a high of 36 degrees.

Have a great night!