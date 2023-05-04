The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies and chilly temperatures on tap for tonight with a low of 40 degrees.

Sun and clouds are forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of showers in the evening. The high will be 73 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with scattered showers. The low will be 48 degrees.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday with a high near 68 degrees. The chance of rain on Saturday is 50%.

We keep scattered showers in the forecast Saturday night with a low near 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The high will be warmer at 82 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are on tap with scattered showers and thunderstorms through Sunday night. The low will be 57 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are back for Monday and Tuesday with warmer temperatures.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 78 degrees.

Cloudy skies and showers taper off Tuesday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a quick shower and a high of 83 degrees.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lingering showers and a low of 55 degrees.

And for next Thursday, a 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms is on tap with a high 82 degrees.

Have a great night!