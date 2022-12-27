Here is your updated 7-day forecast and look at the start of the new year. It, unfortunately, looks wet, but mild.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Cold with a low of 22. Light winds.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 52. Light winds.
Wednesday Night: Clear, cold with a low of 26. Light winds.
Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. High 58. Light winds.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low 33. Light winds.
Friday: Mostly sunny. High 61.
Friday Night: Showers likely. Low 43. Chance of rain 60 percent.
New Year’s Eve: Showers likely. High 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Low 45.
New Year’s Day: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. High 61. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Low 42.
Monday: Mostly sunny. High 63.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Low 45.
Tuesday Showers likely. High 64. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Have a great night.