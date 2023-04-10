Good evening. Here’s a look at your week ahead.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low of around 37. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday: Areas of frost between 7 am and 8 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low of around 42. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 48. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 55.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 45.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Have a great evening.