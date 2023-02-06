Good evening everyone. Here is an updated look at your week ahead.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light winds.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid-40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday Night: Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Saturday: Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-50s.

Have a great rest of your Monday!