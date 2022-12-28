Good evening everyone. Here is a look at the next 7 days.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Calm wind.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Calm wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

New Years’ Eve: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precpitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high of 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%

Have a great night.