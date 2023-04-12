Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid-50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid-70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid-50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid-70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid-50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid-60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-40s.

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-70s.