Good evening Tri-Cities. Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly clear skies with a low of 40.

More sunshine is in store for our Wednesday. The high will be 75. Wednesday evening will be mostly clear with a low of 44.

Thursday clouds will increase through the afternoon with very mild temperatures. The high will be 80.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 50.

We will see a 60% chance of rain with mostly cloudy skies on Friday. The high will be 73.

Friday night a few lingering showers will be possible under mostly cloudy skies. The low will be 50.

Sunshine mixed with clouds for your Saturday with a mild afternoon. The high will be 78.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy with showers on the increase late. The low will be 55.

More rain chances Sunday morning through the afternoon. The high will be 74.

Showers will continue into the first part of your Sunday evening. The low will be 42.

Monday the skies will be mostly sunny with a stray shower possible. The high will be 68.

We hold onto partly cloudy skies Monday night with a low of 44.

A few showers remain possible into Tuesday with a 30% chance of rain. Skies will remain partly cloudy with a high of 72.

Have a great night!