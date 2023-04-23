Good morning Tri-Cities. Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a mostly sunny afternoon. The high will be cool at 60. Sunday evening we will see partly cloudy skies with frigid temperatures. The low will be 35.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Frost Advisories will go into effect from 2 am thru 9 am Monday for most of the Tri-Cities and southwest Virginia communities. Freeze Warnings for the mountain zones from 2 am thru 9 am Monday as well.

Monday we start off cooler yet once again with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. The high will be 61. Mostly clear skies overnight Monday. The low will be 32.

Tuesday will be a little warmer under mostly sunny skies. The high will be 65. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible after midnight. The low will be 43.

Wednesday the rain moves in with a 60% chance of scattered showers throughout the day. The high will be 63. Showers continue Wednesday night. The low will be 45.

Thursday a 40% chance of scattered showers will be possible under mostly cloudy skies. The high will be 68. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers continuing. The low will be 50.

Rain chances increase yet once again into our Friday with a 60% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 67. The rain will continue into part of our Friday night. The low will be 48.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 69.

Have a great rest of your day.