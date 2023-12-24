The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a partly cloudy and chilly start to our Christmas Eve. However, the afternoon will be very mild with a high of 64 under mostly sunny skies. High Wind Warnings for the East Tennessee mountains will go into effect tonight through early Tuesday morning. Gusts across the mountains and foothills could reach up to 70 mph.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a low of 43 degrees. Gusts across the Tri-Cities could reach 25 mph at times.

Christmas Day will start dry but cloudy with a 70% chance of rain through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 60 degrees. In addition to the rain, it will be breezy at times with gusts of 30-40 mph possible! Scattered showers will be possible Monday night with a low of 48 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be a mild 62 degrees. We will see scattered showers at times with a low of 45 degrees on Tuesday night degrees.

Wednesday morning will feature mostly cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers through the evening. The high will be 55 degrees. Skies will cloud over Wednesday night with a cold low of 34 degrees.

As we head through the rest of the holiday week, much cooler air will invade.

Thursday will be cold and cloudy with a 40% chance of rain transitioning to snow showers. The high will be 43 degrees. Thursday night will be cloudy and cold with scattered snow showers. The low will be 30 degrees.

Friday will be cold and mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of snow showers through the day. Most of the accumulation looks to be confined to the mountains at this time, however, parts of the Tri-Cities may see snow at times. The high will be 40 degrees.

Clouds will start to clear next Saturday with a cold high of 42 degrees.

Have a safe and Merry Christmas!