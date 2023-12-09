Today: Showers are likely this morning and early afternoon, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers late. Highs in the lower to mid-60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.



Sunday: Rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon, then rain showers late. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid-40s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Sunday Night: Cloudy. Rain and snow showers are likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.



Monday: Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower to mid-20s.



Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.



Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.



Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.



Have a great morning.