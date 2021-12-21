Chilly overnight – Colder and breezy Wednesday – Mild Christmas Eve with rain returning late

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — Tuesday, we will see mostly cloudy weather with a high near 50 degrees and a calm wind.

Temperatures are expected to drop Tuesday night to around 28 degrees with more clouds rolling in.

The rest of the week’s forecast is available below.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 23. Calm wind.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind.

Christmas Eve: Partly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Christmas Eve Night: A slight chance of showers late. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Rain chance 20%.

Christmas Day: Scattered showers possible through the morning. Otherwise mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Rain chance 40%.

Saturday Night: A few showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Rain chance 20%.

Sunday: A few showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Rain chance 20%.

Sunday Night: A few showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Rain chance 20%.

Monday: A few scattered showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Rain chance 30%.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon!