Chilly evening on tap – Sunshine returns for our Wednesday – Rainy late week ahead

Good evening your Storm Team 11 evening forecast calls for:

Tonight we will see clearing skies and cold temperatures with the possibility for patchy fog and a patchy frost. The low will be near 34 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with an afternoon high near 60 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the low to middle 50’s. Clouds increase across the region tomorrow night with a low near 44 degrees.

We will watch our next weather maker move into the area Thursday through Saturday. This will be an upper-level low-pressure system that will sit over the Tennessee Valley and produce cloudy skies and rain across the region. The high temperature will stay in the 50’s.

Thursday will be cloudy and cool with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 59 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with rain. The low will be near 50 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be cooler at 57 degrees.

We will keep rain in the area Friday night with a low near 48 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 56 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers Saturday night into Sunday morning with afternoon clearing Sunday.

The low Saturday night will be near 58 with a high on Sunday near 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high near 64 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Monday night with a low near 39 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with warmer temperatures. The high will be mild at 66 degrees.

Have a great evening!