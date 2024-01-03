The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for some patchy fog with very cold temperatures for everyone. Clouds will be on the increase through the afternoon. The high will be 46 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with mountain flurries at times with a low of 26 degrees.

Thursday morning will feature clouds with a few flurries across the mountains. The system will leave us with colder temperatures under partly cloudy skies. The high will be 40 degrees. Thursday night we will clear out with a low of 18 degrees.

Friday clouds will be on the increase once again with a high of 46 degrees. Friday night will be cloudy with light mountain snow showers moving in late. The low Friday night will be 30 degrees.

Another system moves into the region from Saturday into Sunday. Saturday morning will be cloudy and cold with an 80% chance of a wintry mix. The high will be 45 degrees.

As the system moves in there will be cold air trapped at the surface which will lead to the possibility of freezing rain across the higher terrain of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The lower elevations may see a brief window of sleet before the warmer air takes over leading to a cold rain falling across the Tri-Cities. The mountains will see the transition from light freezing rain to snow through the morning as the cold air works its way into the backside of the system. The greatest impact will be across the mountains thanks to the mixed bag of precipitation expected.

Saturday night will be cloudy and cold with a few passing showers possible. The low will be 34 degrees.

There will be a 30% chance of a few light rain and snow showers on Sunday. The high will be 43 degrees. Sunday night will feature a few passing clouds with a cold low of 29 degrees.

Monday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 52 degrees.

Yet another storm system will move into the region Tuesday bringing the chance of lower-elevation rain and higher-elevation snow. The chance of precipitation will be 80% with a high of 54 degrees.