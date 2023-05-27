The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds this morning with a few showers possible across the mountains. Rain chances will increase through the afternoon and evening. The chance of rain on Saturday is 80%. The high on Saturday will be cool at 66 degrees.

Cloudy skies and scattered showers are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 80% chance and rain. The high will be cool at 64 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with scattered showers. The low will be near 52 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Memorial Day Monday with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 73 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Monday night with a low near 55 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 40% chance of an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 80 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday evening with a low of 58 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds will be in store for our Thursday with a 30% chance of a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms become increasingly likely into next Friday with a high of 83 degrees.

Have a great rest of your morning.