Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for chilly temperatures for the rest of your afternoon and evening. Winds could be gusty at times through the afternoon.

Tonight, it will be clear and cold. The low will be 25 degrees.

Thursday, we finish out the month of November with seasonal temperatures and partly cloudy skies at times. The high will be 56 degrees. Thursday night we will see mostly cloudy skies with a low of 35 degrees.

Another weather system will move into the area next Friday with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 58 degrees. Skies will stay cloudy Friday night with a low of 51 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 40% chance of a few showers through the afternoon and evening. The high will be a mild 63 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers at times. The low will be 42 degrees.

Sunday we will see mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. There will be a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 63 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 42 degrees.

Monday will be near average for this time of year with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 58 degrees. Monday night will be clear and cold with a low of 33 degrees.

Tuesday will turn colder with a high of 50 degrees. A 30% chance of rain will be possible.

Next Wednesday will be chilly with a 30% chance of a wintry mix. The high will be 45 degrees.

Have a great rest of your afternoon and evening.