Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday forecast

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. We will see a threat of strong to severe storms from late morning through the early evening. The greatest threats will be damaging wind and large hail. High near 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 am. High near 67. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Enjoy the rest of the morning.