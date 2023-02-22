(WJHL) — Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers moving in late. The low will be 59.

Thursday we will see a 30% chance of scattered showers in the morning. Otherwise, we will see a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. The high will be 77. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 46.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Friday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of a stray shower in the morning. the high will be 57. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 42 with scattered showers moving in late.

Saturday we will see a 70% chance of rain with a high of 53. Saturday night scattered showers will continue. The low will be 44.

Sunday we will see a 50% chance of rain with a high of 62. Sunday night scattered showers will move out, but the clouds will stick around. The low will be 45.

Monday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms towards the evening. The high will be 70. Scattered showers continue Monday night. The low will be 47.

Tuesday morning we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. The high will be 57. Tuesday night we will hold onto partly cloudy skies. The low will be 35.

Wednesday we will see a mix of sun and clouds. The high will be 60.