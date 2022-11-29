Good evening Tri-Cities! Here is a Storm Team 11 Weather update.

Tonight: Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms late. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Wednesday: Patchy fog in the morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers early in the afternoon. Sunny late. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid-40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Much colder with lows in the mid-20s. West winds 10 mph or less.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-40s. Light winds.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Light winds.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid-40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid-60s.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.