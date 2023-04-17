Tonight we will see clear skies. The low will be 36. It will be breezy with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

It stays windy into our Tuesday with gusts out of the west up to 20 mph. We will see partly cloudy skies with a high of 70. Tuesday night we will see mostly clear skies with a low of 45.

Wednesday we turn up the thermostat just a bit more with sunshine and a high of 79. Wednesday night the skies will be mostly clear. The low will be 48.

Thursday we turn even warmer with more sunshine and a high of 83. Thursday night we will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 53.

We will see increasing clouds Friday through the afternoon with a mild high of 80. There will be a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms throughout the evening. Friday night we will see a few scattered showers under mostly cloudy skies. The low will be 54.

Saturday we will hold onto mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms. The high will be cooler at 73. Saturday evening we will continue to see the threat of scattered showers with a low of 45.

Sunday morning we could see a few showers in the morning with sunshine by late afternoon. The high will be 61. Sunday evening we will see partly cloudy skies. The low will be 35.

Monday we start off cooler yet once again with mostly sunny skies. The high will be 63.

Have a great rest of your evening.